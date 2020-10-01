By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans have seen just about all there is to see in professional football over the past 20 years. Or so they might have thought.

While they’ve seen every trick play, every bone-crunching hit, every mind-blowing catch, and every possible high and low that can be experienced in football, they still never saw anything quite like Cam Newton. Not on a regular basis, at least.

And while the reasons that make Cam one-of-a-kind are many, one eye-catching way that stands out is clearly in the way that he dresses.

While Tom Brady delivered countless unforgettable moments with the Patriots … well, he never delivered a sneak preview of his game day wardrobe.

And despite Brady’s own penchant for high fashion, he also never tweeted out drawings to ask which of his game day outfits was better:

WEEK 2 (((or))) WEEK 3⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ozfgkZgR65 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) September 30, 2020

(Gotta go Week 3, by the way. Not even close.)

On Thursday, as part of his weekly chat with Patriots reporters, he was asked why the pregame outfit preparation is so important to him.

“It’s a lot of years of thought,” Newton said. “It’s just a part of my weekly routine. I really look forward to things that kind of can get my mind off of the game of football periodically. And fashion is something that typically does that.”

Newton said it’s about much more than simply looking good.

“I think you know for me — or us, and I us, I mean football players — we always are bottled into this kind of stereotype that we’re masked athletes and a lot of people do not understand the person underneath the helmet, so so to speak. And I’m really into fashion and any time I have opportunity to see magazines, news clippings or articles about fashion, I’m all for it. So when I have my opportunity for people to see me, I just want them to be able to see my expression and to have me express myself in a way that does not require me to open my mouth.”

Fashion is always a dangerous game, and nobody ever bats 1.000 when it comes to stylistic decision-making. Still, Newton feels pretty good about the choices he’s made throughout his career.

“I think I have made some good decisions over the years, and some of them I didn’t. But yet, at the end of the day it’s still something that I really look forward to.”

As for what the world can expect to see Newton wear when he shows up to work on Sunday?

“Sunday’s best,” he said.

Frankly, we’ve come to expect nothing less.