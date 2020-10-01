BOSTON (CBS) — Is Tuukka Rask’s time in Boston over?
It’s a question that’s been asked ever since the longtime Boston netminder left the Toronto bubble to be with his family, and it’s one that is sure to continue in the coming weeks and months.
According to one report, the Bruins are at least seeking out other teams to gauge the potential value of Rask in the trade market.
“Multiple sources indicate that Bruins GM Don Sweeney has initiated conversations with teams about Rask’s market value over the last number of weeks,” TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported on Thursday.
Whether that means the Bruins actually trade away their goalie is yet to be seen, but Seravalli did note that the goaltender trade market figures to be crowded.
Rask has one year remaining on the eight-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2013.
The 33-year-old went 26-8-6 with a .929 save percentage and an NHL-best 2.12 GAA during the 2019-20 regular season, finishing as a Vezina Trophy finalist. In just four playoff games, though, he went 1-3 with a .904 save percentage and 2.57 GAA before leaving the team to tend to a family matter.
Rask is the Bruins’ all-time franchise leader in wins (291) and save percentage (.922).
Sweeney is scheduled to speak with reporters next week, ahead of the draft and free agency.