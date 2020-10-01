Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was hit by a pickup truck on the sidewalk just outside the Boston Public Garden Thursday afternoon.
It happened at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street South. The woman was unresponsive after the crash and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the man driving the black Chevrolet walked away from the scene after the crash. Boston Police said the pickup truck was stolen, and officers are still searching for the driver.
No other information has been released.