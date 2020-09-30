UPTON (CBS) – “That was freshman year,” said Bryce Tamborra, holding up a picture of himself and the love of his life whom he met at West Virginia University. Four years later, he’s left with an album full of memories at his home in Upton and hope for justice that hasn’t happened yet.

Back in January, 21-year-old Chloe Robertson left campus for a quick trip with a friend to Philadelphia. “She called me to call her an Uber because I used to call her Ubers all the time,” said Tamborra. He ordered the ride and stayed on the phone. Suddenly, he heard a crash.

“I just heard like a loud bang and then it went silent, and then – like after five minutes – I could hear sirens showing up in the background,” he recalled. “I was just, like, yelling out to her, or if anyone could, like, hear and tell me what happened, and after, like, 30 minutes, I hung up,” he said.

Another vehicle had slammed into the Uber. Behind the wheel was 26-year-old Aaron Sims. Philadelphia State Police said he was not only high on marijuana but his blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit. By the time toxicology tests confirmed that and a warrant was issued, Sims had disappeared. “That was kind of right in the middle of everything, COVID happening, so all the courts and stuff were already kind of delayed,” said Tamborra.

Back at West Virginia University, where they were both seniors, students gathered for vigils. Tamborra went on to graduate, and now, eight months after Chloe Robertson’s death, he’s still waiting for justice. “I think her Uber was going to be, like, $60 that night. I would have paid like triple that for the other guy to take an Uber,” he said. “We can’t really start the healing process initially until the guy who’s responsible for it is paying the price.”

Since the police can’t find Sims in his home state of New Jersey, they notified U.S. Marshals. He’s now on Philadelphia’s Crime Stoppers wanted list, with a possible cash reward for information.