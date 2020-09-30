Comments
TOPSFIELD (CBS) — A global pandemic won’t stop the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off at the Topsfield Fair. While the fair itself has been canceled, the Essex Agricultural Society is still holding a “socially distant” giant pumpkin contest this Friday.
Pumpkins will be weighed one at a time at the private event held at the fairgrounds – only the media is allowed to watch.
Organizers say they haven’t received as many entries as last year, but they believe they’ve identified the top three biggest pumpkins to weigh.
It will be the 36th annual pumpkin contest at the fair. Last year’s winner tipped the scales at a record-setting 2,294 pounds to claim the grand prize of more than $8,000.