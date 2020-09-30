Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – With winter just around the corner, people will be spending more time indoors. Researchers from the University of Cambridge say ventilation systems used in many modern office buildings may increase the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
They’re called “mixing ventilation” systems because they mix air in a space to keep temperatures uniform, but by doing so they can also evenly disperse airborne droplets and aerosols evenly throughout a room.
So while further studies are done to examine how indoor ventilation affects spread, researchers say the best way to protect the people inside is to have everyone wear masks and to keep windows open.