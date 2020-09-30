BOSTON (CBS) — The Steelers and the Titans will not play their game on Sunday as it was scheduled after several members of the Titans tested positive for COVID-19. But the two teams may not have to wait long to get in their Week 4 tilt.

The NFL is considering all options to reschedule the game, which includes the possibility of the two teams squaring off on Monday night or Tuesday night. Any decision made on the Week 4 clash will be made based on test results.

The Titans had eight members of the team — three players and five staff members — test positive for COVID-19 following Tennessee’s win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. An additional member of the team tested positive on Wednesday. The team will not return to its facilities until Saturday, so long as no further positive tests hit the team.

So far, no members of the Vikings have tested positive. It appears as though they will play this weekend’s game against the Houston Texans as scheduled.

This is a pretty big story for the NFL, the first game to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Steelers and the Titans don’t end up playing on Monday or Tuesday, it could wreak havoc on the NFL schedule further down the road.

From a local standpoint, the New England Patriots aren’t scheduled to play either the Titans or the Steelers this season. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke at length about all the work the team has done throughout the season to prevent such scenarios in New England. The Patriots did have a COVID scare last month, but their positive tests were later proven to be false positives.