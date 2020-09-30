Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Scientists in the Netherlands say they’ve developed a new surgical device that could cause less pain and trauma to patients during minimally invasive procedures.
The device was inspired by wasps.
Wasps inject their eggs into a host through a long, thin, tubular structure with blades that slide up and down.
So Dutch researchers created a similar tool that could be used to gently remove tissue like tumors and blood clots.
They say it could be used to access hard to reach areas in the body and reduce trauma, allowing for faster healing and recovery.