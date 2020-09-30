Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts rejected nearly 18,000 ballots that were mailed in during the primary election earlier this month.
The Secretary of State’s Office said 17,872 ballots were thrown out for various reasons.
About 8,000 of them were tossed because they were not received in time to be counted and another 3,000 were discarded because they were missing necessary voter information.
The rejected ballots counted for just 1.72 percent of the votes cast in the election.
Many elections have less than a 2% margin.