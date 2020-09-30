BOSTON (CBS) — It’s one of the most special times of year in New England – foliage season. The vibrant fall colors typically attract tourists from all over the world to the northeast.
USA Today recently compiled the best places around the United States for leaf-peepers to visit, and readers voted for their favorites. And two spots finishing high on the list are just a drive away.
Coming in sixth place was Stowe, Vermont.
“For the best leaf peeping, make the drive along the Green Mountain Byway between the towns of Waterbury and Stowe,” the ranking states. “Mount Mansfield, the state’s highest peak, sits along the way.”
These are the places where Autumn comes alive! https://t.co/LGLEvB9OPf
— USA Today 10Best (@10Best) September 23, 2020
In fourth is the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where the highest peaks are already reporting fall colors.
“One of the best places to take it all in is along the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway as it cuts through White Mountain National Forest,” USA Today says.
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula took the No. 1 spot. Check out the full ranking here.