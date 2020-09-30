BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t take long for teams to reach out to Doc Rivers about head coaching vacancies. The former Boston coach could end up seeing the Celtics quite a bit in his next venture.
Rivers, who was ousted by the Clippers earlier this week for failing to lead Los Angeles on a lengthy postseason run, has already heard from two teams, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already expressed interest in the 58-year-old Rivers as their next head coach.
Joining the 76ers — one of Boston’s biggest rivals — would of course mean four showdowns in the regular season and a potential for a postseason meeting against his former team for Rivers.
New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to their head coach openings, sources told @TheUndefeated.
Philadelphia fired Brett Brown last month after the Celtics swept the 76ers out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It would be interesting to see what Rivers could do in Philly with young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. New Orleans would also be an interesting landing spot for Rivers, with Zion Williamson and a promising young roster.
Rivers spent nine seasons with the Celtics from 2004-2013, winning a title with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen in 2008. He amassed a 416-305 regular season record during his time in Boston and a 59-47 record in the playoffs, leading the Celtics to the postseason seven times. Overall, Rivers is 943-681 in his 21 seasons on an NBA bench with the Orlando Magic, Celtics and Clippers, making the playoffs 14 times. He was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 1999-2000 season while with the Magic, his first season as an NBA head coach.