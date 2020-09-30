Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 510 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 129,753 while the total number of deaths is 9,242.
There were 14,404 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 2,234,202 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there are 438 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 6 from Tuesday. There are 89 patients currently in intensive care.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.0%.