QUINCY (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four girls whose pictures were found as a part of a cold case investigation into the 1984 murder of a 15-year-old in Florida. Investigators said the pictures were taken in Quincy sometime in the early 1980s.
Colleen Orsburn disappeared from her Daytona Beach, Fla. home in 1984 when she was 15. Her body was found a month later partly burned in a field. Orsburn’s remains weren’t identified until 2011.
Police believe Orsburn was murdered by serial killer Christopher Wilder.
The case remains open, but no new leads have developed. When the Orange County Sheriff’s Office looked at Orsburn’s case file recently, they found photos of four young women.
Detectives were able to determine the pictures were taken by Miller Studio Photographers in Quincy decades ago. The company took senior portraits for several high schools near Quincy.
Police have not been able to identify the girls in the pictures, which are addressed to a person named Jen or Jennie.
Quincy and Orange County detectives are trying to find the girls in the photos to determine if they have any information about Orsburn’s case.
Detectives were able to enhance notes written on the back of each picture. They were signed from Kathe, Susan, and Michelle. One of the photos had a note but was unsigned.
Anyone who recognizes the girls or know who they may have been signed for is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team at ocsocoldcase@ocfl.net or call Quincy Police Det. Sgt. David Pacino at (617) 745-5721 or dpacino@quincyma.gov.