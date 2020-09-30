BOSTON (CBS) – Here’s your shot to be in potentially the next Netflix blockbuster. The streaming service is casting for a new movie that will be shot this year in South Boston and other spots in Massachusetts.
We got to talk to the woman tasked with casting the project in the midst of a pandemic.
“We’re going to need thousands of background actors,” Judith Bouley told WBZ-TV. “All ages, sizes ethnicities. Netflix believes in diversity, as do I.”
Bouley is familiar with Boston. She cast thousands of extras for Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie, “Hubie Halloween,” which comes out October 7.
But for that project, Bouley was able to travel here and interview applicants in-person. Now, she’ll have to cast thousands of extras from her office in Hollywood.
“Instead of having an open casting call, like we did last summer at Marblehead High School, this time I’m going to interview by Zoom,” Bouley said.
If you’re interested, you can visit JudithBouleyCasting.com. There, you’ll fill out a quick application and then wait for Bouley and her team to reach out.
As for the movie itself, it’s shrouded in secrecy right now, but Bouley tells us it’s “a stunning script, it’s huge, and our stars are unbelievable. But I’ve got to keep it a secret.”