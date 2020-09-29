Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Convenience store customers in Massachusetts are now able to fill up their favorite drink under new coronavirus guidelines.
As of Monday, stores are able to offer self-serve coffee and fountain beverages.
Self-serve beverage stations will need to comply with coronavirus guidelines.
Hand sanitizer must be available, individually wrapped straws and stirrers must be used, and cups need to be from a single pull dispenser or similar device that minimizes contact.
Use of personal mugs and cups is not allowed.