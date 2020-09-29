BOSTON (CBS) — A disappointing Red Sox season came to an end over the weekend, but at least players can now be reunited with their families. We got a heartwarming video of Boston catcher Kevin Plawecki meeting his young son at the airport after the two spent the season apart.
Plawecki’s wife, Tayler, shared the reunion on her Instagram story on Monday. The couple’s young son races through the airport to meet his dad, though he had some trouble finding him at first.
That just made the reunion all the more adorable, as the two share a big hug when Plawecki gets off the escalator:
Wholesome content alert: Kevin Plawecki’s son waiting to meet him at the airport after being away from each other all season. pic.twitter.com/Ux7KS1eKpw
— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 28, 2020
There may not be any playoff baseball for the Red Sox, but that reunion video is a pretty good consolation prize.
Plawecki signed with Boston in January and had a pretty good season as the team’s backup catcher, hitting .341 with five doubles and 17 RBIs in 24 games.