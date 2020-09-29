CBSN BostonWatch Now
GROVELAND

GROVELAND (CBS) – Two young children were in a car involved in a serious crash in Groveland overnight.

Fire Chief Robert Valentine said a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old were riding in the back seat when the driver hit a parked car on School Street.

The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital in serious condition.

“We don’t know if she had a medical issue or not, that’s under investigation,” Valentine told reporters early Tuesday morning.

Both kids were conscious and alert when help arrived. They left the scene with a relative.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

