GROVELAND (CBS) – Two young children were in a car involved in a serious crash in Groveland overnight.
Fire Chief Robert Valentine said a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old were riding in the back seat when the driver hit a parked car on School Street.
The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital in serious condition.
“We don’t know if she had a medical issue or not, that’s under investigation,” Valentine told reporters early Tuesday morning.
Both kids were conscious and alert when help arrived. They left the scene with a relative.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.