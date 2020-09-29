Comments
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The state will not go forward with a fourth murder trial for a woman accused of killing her parents. Frances Choy was convicted of setting fire to her Brockton home in 2003.
Prosecutors say then-17-year-old Choy used gasoline to torch a home she shared with her parents. Her 16-year-old nephew, Kenneth Choy, was accused of helping in the plot in exchange for a share of insurance money. He was acquitted in 2008.
A judge vacated Frances Choy’s conviction earlier this year partly because of racist emails that were written by prosecutors in the case.
Back in the spring, Choy was released after spending 17 years in prison.
