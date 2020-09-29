SUTTON (CBS) – A man was killed when the excavator he was operating tumbled hundreds of feet down a ravine in Sutton Tuesday afternoon.
First responders rushed to Leland Hill Road around 4 p.m. Authorities said the excavator went off an edge and down a ravine that’s about 200 feet deep, before crashing into the woods.
“He was very close to the edge, crime scene services is investigating where the tracks were with regards to the marks on the rocks there and what led to the excavator falling down into the ravine,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said. “It appears that he was extending the back of the property leveling it off and moving fill into the ravine.”
Authorities have not released the identity of the man. State Police detectives are in the process of interviewing potential witnesses.