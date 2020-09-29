BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL surprisingly made it through the entire summer and the first three weeks of the season without a major disruption from COVID-19. That ended on Tuesday, though, as eight members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those positive tests included three players and five staff members, according to NFL Network.

The Titans played against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and as a result of the positive tests, both the Titans and Vikings have suspended all operations this week.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported that the positive tests are confirmed, meaning the possibility of false positives has been ruled out.

The Titans — coached by former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Mike Vrabel — are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Vikings are scheduled to play in Houston.

Reports indicate that the facilities in Tennessee will be closed until Saturday, thus making a game on Sunday either difficult or impossible to play.

CONFIRMED: #Titans are closed until Saturday. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 29, 2020

The Titans will not be allowed in their building until Saturday. Everything will be done remotely.

This is going to be a big challenge for the organization and the league. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

The Titans beat the Vikings on Sunday, after former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowksi went 6-for-6 on field goals, including a successful 55-yard kick in the final minutes to win the game.