Chiefs Offense Looks Terrifying, Giving Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense Toughest Test Of SeasonA look at the tape of the Chiefs from their Monday night performance is ... frightening. The Patriots are going to have to have their best game of the year if they want to leave K.C. with a win.

Assigning Blame For Celtics' Disappointing Demise In Eastern Conference FinalsThe shock has passed and now reality is setting in. And boy did the Celtics blow a great opportunity down in the NBA bubble.

COVID Hits NFL; Titans, Vikings Shut Down After 8 Positive Tests In TennesseeEight members of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At Least The Bruins Lost To The Stanley Cup-Champion LightningIt may or may not be fair to say that Boston underachieved, but now at least the Bruins know that they lost at the hands of the best hockey team in the world.

WATCH: Red Sox Catcher Kevin Plawecki Reunited With Son After Spending Season ApartWe got a heartwarming video of Boston backstop Kevin Plawecki meeting his young son at the airport after the two spent the season apart.