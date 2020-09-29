Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempting to rape a woman in the Boston Public Garden.
The woman was walking in the park around 6 a.m. Monday when a man suddenly put his hand over her mouth, threatened her and tried to take off some of her clothes. She broke free and escaped. The man ran off.
Boston Police said they found him Tuesday morning on Boylston Street. When officers approached him, he ran off, but was caught on Harrison Avenue.
The man, identified as 30-year-old Luan Maxwell of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for assault with intent to rape.