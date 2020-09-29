Comments
WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, The Big E’s drive-thru events are doubling in size. But with the annual fair canceled and revenue down, employees are being laid off.
The Eastern States Exposition said 10% of their full-time employees have been let go, as well as a number of part-time staff.
The company’s CEO says he hopes to be able to hire people back for next year.
Tickets for The Big E food-to-go drive-thru are $5 per vehicle and reservations must be made in advance.
The Big E typically attracts 1.6 million people. Next year’s Big E will be September 17-October 3, 2021.