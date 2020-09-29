Red Sox Are Ditching 7:30 Start Times Next SeasonFor the first time all season, Red Sox fans were given a reason to celebrate on Tuesday. The team is ditching those dreadful 7:30 start times for next season.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson A Must Add After Breakout GameThe Vikings rookie hauled in seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown Sunday and now he's emerging as a top fantasy add in Week 4.

Cam Newton Continuing To Impress Patriots' Coaching Staff On And Off The Field"I just know he’s an unselfish guy that wants to do whatever we ask him to do to help our team win, and I don’t think there’s anything else we can ask of him."

Chiefs Offense Looks Terrifying, Giving Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense Toughest Test Of SeasonA look at the tape of the Chiefs from their Monday night performance is ... frightening. The Patriots are going to have to have their best game of the year if they want to leave K.C. with a win.

Assigning Blame For Celtics' Disappointing Demise In Eastern Conference FinalsThe shock has passed and now reality is setting in. And boy did the Celtics blow a great opportunity down in the NBA bubble.