PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS) – After more than a century, an iconic New England bakery has closed its doors for good.
Scialo Brothers Bakery first opened on Federal Hill in Providence, Rhode Island in 1916. In March, the pandemic forced the bakery to close, and over the summer, one of the owners passed away. Family members decided it’s time to say goodbye.
Rick Simone, Executive Director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association says it’s a big loss.
“There are people that were used to coming here for every major holiday that existed. It didn’t matter what it is. Whether you were coming here in March to get your zeppole, your sfogliatella, or your Italian pastries, even the corn bread muffins which are my favorite to come here for,” Simone said. “It’s overall sad. We’re going to miss the family. They were part of the fabric of Federal Hill.”
The Federal Hill Commerce Association says it appears a developer who owns about 11 acres of property in the area will buy the historic building.