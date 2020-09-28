PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will stay under its current coronavirus restrictions for another month.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the restrictions under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which were supposed to expire on Monday. Now the restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 28.
Under Phase 3, indoor catered events are limited to 50 people and outdoor events are limited to 100 people. Businesses can have up to 66% of workers on site at once as long as other virus guidance, such as physical distancing, is followed.
Raimondo signed the executive order extending Phase 3 on Friday.
___
FIELD HOSPITALS TO BE DISMANTLED
Rhode Island plans to dismantle two of three field hospitals the state had set up early in the pandemic in case COVID-19 infections surged beyond what normal hospitals could handle.
The Providence Journal reports the field clinics include one that had been set up at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
Although confirmed cases have ticked upward in recent days, the surges that officials had worried about last spring haven’t materialized. Rhode Island has reported 1,110 deaths and more than 24,000 cases.
___
LATEST NUMBERS
The state Department of Health on Monday reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths and more than 240 additional cases.
Officials said just over 250 people had tested positive for the first time over the last three days. They didn’t specify how many were hospitalized.
