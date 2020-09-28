CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — September 29th is National Coffee Day in America, and there are deals to be had. Here’s a look at some of the freebies and discounts on a cup of joe being offered Tuesday in the Boston area.

Dunkin’: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase

Starbucks: Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage in app will get a free drink loaded onto account for next visit

Cumberland Farms: Text COFFEE to 64827 to receive a digital coupon for a free hot or iced farmhouse blend or bold coffee any size

Marylou’s: Half price medium regular coffee hot or iced

Speedway: Free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peet’s: 25% off all coffee beans

Check your favorite coffee shop’s social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Tuesday.

 

 

