BOSTON (CBS) — September 29th is National Coffee Day in America, and there are deals to be had. Here’s a look at some of the freebies and discounts on a cup of joe being offered Tuesday in the Boston area.
Dunkin’: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase
Starbucks: Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage in app will get a free drink loaded onto account for next visit
Cumberland Farms: Text COFFEE to 64827 to receive a digital coupon for a free hot or iced farmhouse blend or bold coffee any size
Marylou’s: Half price medium regular coffee hot or iced
Speedway: Free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Peet’s: 25% off all coffee beans
Check your favorite coffee shop’s social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Tuesday.