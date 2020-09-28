Comments
MIDDLETON (CBS) — Middleton Jail has suspended in-person visitation and stopped bringing prisoners to court because of a coronavirus outbreak.
A total of 14 inmates and nine jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s believed the outbreak is isolated to a single building.
The jail in Essex County had started allowing visitors again in July.
In total, the jail has seen 84 coronavirus cases among inmates and 21 among staff. A 41-year-old inmate died of the virus in April.
The jail is taking social distancing and cleaning precautions and everyone inside is wearing N95 or KN95 masks.
Some court hearings set to take place in Salem and Newburyport have been postponed while others are happening remotely.