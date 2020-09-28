Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 367 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 128,793 while the total number of deaths is 9,202.
As of Monday, there are 418 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 10 from Sunday. There are 85 patients currently in intensive care.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.9%.
There were 13,049 new tests reported Monday. A total of 2,205,674 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.