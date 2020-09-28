BOSTON (CBS) – Legoland Discovery Center Boston will welcome back visitors with coronavirus precautions on Thursday.
Physical distancing measures and stronger cleaning protocols have been put in place.
“The health of our guests and employees is of utmost importance. We are taking proactive steps to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable environment when we welcome them back to LEGOLAND Discovery Center again,” said Adrian Thompson, Legoland General Manager. “After six months spent social distancing, we hope to provide our fans with a day of togetherness, learning, creating and carefree play.”
Legoland will be providing free tickets to medical professionals. For every guest tagging Legoland on social media, one ticket will be donated to a local healthcare worker.
Visitors are asked to buy tickets on the Legoland website, which also includes safety tips.