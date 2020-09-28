Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – New England is a safe place for students to return to the classroom, a new report found.
WalletHub ranked the safest states in the country for students to get back to school. All six New England states were listed in the Top 10.
Vermont was ranked as the No. 1 state, followed by Maine, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Rhode Island came in at No. 6, while Connecticut was ranked No. 10.
The list was created using 15 key metrics, including number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, average class size, and ratio of students to school nurses.
