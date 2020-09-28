CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study has found a nasal spray could help in the battle against the coronavirus.

Ena Respirator, a biotech company in Australia, is developing a nasal spray to boost the immune system to fight the common cold and flu.

In a study on ferrets, they report it lowered levels of the coronavirus by 96-percent.

The spray could be self-administered once or twice a week and could be used to compliment a coronavirus vaccine.

Researchers hope to test the nasal spray on humans in the next few months.

