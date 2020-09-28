Aleshia Ocasio On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'I Feel An Obligation To Play & Use My Voice To Fight Social Injustice'Aleshia Ocasio discusses her experience in the inaugural season of the new professional softball league Athletes Unlimited and the importance of using her platform to create social change.

Belichick: Pats-Chiefs 'Not Quite A Division Game, But It's Pretty Close'The Patriots picked up their second win of the season on Sunday, but a day later, it's already on to Kansas City.

Cam Newton Doesn't Have His Children In Massachusetts: 'This Is A Business Trip For Me'Cam Newton may be smiling from ear to ear every time he's shown on the field during games, but make no mistake about it: the 31-year-old quarterback is all business as he engineers his personal NFL comeback.

Patriots-Broncos Week 5 Matchup Flexed To 4:25 StartThe Cam Newton-led Patriots have been a joy to watch over the first three weeks, and it would appear that the NFL would like to get as many eyeballs as possible on their games.

The Cam Newton-Josh McDaniels Pairing Is Working And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIt's time to take a step back and appreciate what it is that Josh McDaniels is doing right now with Cam Newton.