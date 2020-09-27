CBSN BostonWatch Now
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Two pedestrians were rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle on Monsignor O’Brien Highway at Land Boulevard in Cambridge.

Massachusetts State Police say the accident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Officers did not have any further update on the pair’s condition.

Police are still looking into whether any charges are warranted against the driver.

The driver did stop and was interviewed by detectives.

