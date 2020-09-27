Game 6 Loss A Disappointing End To A Once-Promising Celtics SeasonThe season ended in disappointment, but it was no failure for the Celtics.

Celtics Season Comes To An End With 125-113 Loss To Heat In Game 6The season is over for the Boston Celtics after falling to the Miami Heat, 125-113, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Red Sox Win Roenicke's Finale 9-1 Over BravesJackie Bradley Jr. homered and made a leaping catch as the last-place Boston Red Sox won their final game under manager Ron Roenicke, beating the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 9-1 Sunday.

Julian Edelman Explains How Important Cam Newton's Energy, Leadership Style Is To PatriotsWe're talking about the leadership style of one Mr. Cam Newton, a quarterback who's been better than even the more optimistic prognosticators could have expected through the first three games of the season.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Win Over RaidersHere's who shined and who slipped in the Patriots' win. There may be a few extra Ups this week.