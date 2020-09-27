STOUGHTON (CBS) – Stoughton Police are investigating a hit and run crash that killed a man early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident occurred in Stoughton around 1:50 a.m at the intersection of Route 139 and Route 24.
Stoughton Police Lieutenant John Bonney stated that 23-year-old Aquilino Lopez of Quincy was struck while riding his scooter home from work. The driver who hit him then fled the area.
“The driver never stopped,” Lieutenant Bonney said. “The person operating the vehicle would have been very clear that they were involved in a motor vehicle crash and struck someone.”
Lopez, a native of Guatemala who was known as Victor to his friends, was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene.
“There was some serious injuries that were obvious to our officers, and a nurse had also stopped,” said Bonney. “Our officers did everything they could.”
The Norfolk County District Attorney Office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Team and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Unit are assisting Stoughton Police with the investigation.
So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators say they are looking for a dark vehicle with square tail lights.
Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call Stoughton Police.