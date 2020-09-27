Red Sox Win Roenicke's Finale 9-1 Over BravesJackie Bradley Jr. homered and made a leaping catch as the last-place Boston Red Sox won their final game under manager Ron Roenicke, beating the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 9-1 Sunday.

Julian Edelman Explains How Important Cam Newton's Energy, Leadership Style Is To PatriotsWe're talking about the leadership style of one Mr. Cam Newton, a quarterback who's been better than even the more optimistic prognosticators could have expected through the first three games of the season.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Win Over RaidersHere's who shined and who slipped in the Patriots' win. There may be a few extra Ups this week.

Rex Burkhead's Three Touchdowns Lead Patriots In Blowout Win Over RaidersIt what may come to be known as The Rex Burkhead game, the Patriots shook off a slow offensive start to essentially blow out the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-13, on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Ron Roenicke Won't Return As Red Sox' Manager In 2021The Red Sox announced on Sunday that Ron Roenicke will not return as manager next season.