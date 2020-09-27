STOUGHTON (CBS) – Stoughton Police are investigating a hit and run crash that killed a man early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident occurred in Stoughton around 1:50 a.m at the intersection of Route 139 and Route 24.
Stoughton Police Lieutenant John Bonney stated that 23-year-old Aquilino Lopez of Holbrook was struck while riding his scooter home from work. The driver who hit him then fled the area.
Lopez was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene.
“The driver never stopped,” Lieutenant Bonney said. “The person operating the vehicle would have been very clear that they were involved in a motor vehicle crash and struck someone.””
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call Stoughton Police.