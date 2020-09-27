BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox conclude one of their worst seasons in franchise history on Sunday. And once it’s over, Ron Roenicke will officially no longer be the manager of the team.
The Red Sox announced on Sunday that Roenicke will not return as manager next season.
“Throughout this difficult season, Ron’s consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said in the team’s announcement. “While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron. He is a man of the highest character who cares about our players and the Red Sox organization. As bench coach, he helped this team win a world championship. As manager, he showed poise and leadership in navigating an extremely challenging year. We are grateful for all of his contributions in our uniform.”
Roenicke, 64, took over as the team’s manager after serving as Boston’s bench coach for two years under Alex Cora. When Cora was suspended from baseball for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing situation, the Red Sox ultimately went with a familiar face in Roenicke to handle managerial duties in 2020.
The team entered Sunday with a 23-36 record, a .390 winning percentage that ranks as the 10th worst mark in the team’s 120-year history. Prior to this season, Roenicke owned a career record of 342-331 as a manager of the Brewers from 2011-15.