BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid has all the news, notes and fun facts you need to get ready for Week 3’s Patriots-Raiders clash at Gillette Stadium.

— This will be the 36th meeting between the Patriots and the Raiders. The Pats lead the series 19-15-1, which includes a 2-1 record in playoff meetings.

— Bill Belichick is 8-1 in his career against Raiders. He’s 6-1 against them with New England.

— Since 2003, the Patriots are 46-9 following a loss. The Patriots have only had back-to-back losses nine times since 2003.

— Heading into Week 3, the Patriots rank eighth in offense and 11th in defense.

— Cam Newton needs one rushing yard to pass Randall Cunningham for the second-most career rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

— Newton has rushed for multiple touchdowns in each of the first two games this season. No NFL QB has ever rushed for multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games.

— Newton has 62 rushing touchdowns in his career. That’s the most in NFL history.

— Newton now has 40 games in his career where he has thrown a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown. That’s also an NFL record.

— If the Patriots win, Bill Belichick will be the third head coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular season victories.

— With one more touchdown reception, Julian Edelman will tie Wes Welker (37) for career touchdown receptions, good for sixth-most in team history.

— With his next interception Devin McCourty will tie Mike Haynes for sixth all time in Patriots history with 28 career interceptions.

— Since the Pats opened Gillette in 2002, they own an NFL-best record 122-23 at home during the regular season.

— Raiders GM Mike Mayock went to Boston College (1978-80).

— Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr., played his high school ball at Xaverian High School in Westwood. He is the son of former Pats DE Maurice Hurst, who is a member of the Patriots 1990s All-Decade team.