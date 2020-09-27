Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – Two of the Las Vegas Raiders’ top weapons missed practice time this week, but are expected to suit up against the Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller were both listed as questionable for the game after only practicing Friday.
Jacobs is dealing with a hip injury while Waller has a knee issue.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, both should be “good to go” against New England.
The Patriots will be without center David Andrews, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
