Ron Roenicke Won't Return As Red Sox' Manager In 2021The Red Sox announced on Sunday that Ron Roenicke will not return as manager next season.

Cam Newton's Superman Persona Has Officially Made Room For Black PantherFor years, after finding the end zone, Cam Newton would pretend to tear open the front of his shirt to reveal an imaginary Superman logo to the world. Now, that celebratory persona has officially made room for the Black Panther.

Two Of Raiders' Top Weapons Expected To Play Versus PatriotsTwo of the Las Vegas Raiders’ top weapons missed practice time this week, but are expected to suit up against the Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Place Center David Andrews On IR With Thumb InjuryThe Patriots officially placed center David Andrews on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a thumb injury.

Patriots-Raiders Week 3 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid has all the news, notes and fun facts you need to get ready for Week 3's Patriots-Raiders clash at Gillette Stadium.