BOSTON (CBS) – City Councilor Michelle Wu joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss what prompted her to run against incumbent Mayor Marty Walsh in next year’s election.
“This is a moment, but it’s a moment that’s bigger than any individual person,” said Wu. “In this moment we know Boston could be a city for everyone. We have the resources, we have the activism, we have the ideas. We just need bold, urgent leadership.”
Wu said the coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis, and national movement against racism have shined a spotlight on issues that were already facing the city.
When asked about her stance on police reform, Wu said she believes in many cases there needs to be an unarmed response by social workers in many cases when a person calls 911.
“We need to think of this as one ecosystem, particularly in a city with such tremendous healthcare resources and ensure that every residents is safe and healthy in Boston,” said Wu.
Michelle WU would make an outstanding Mayor of Boston but are Bostonians brave enough to elect someone who is not Irish? Wu has so much to offer and could help Boston truly be “The City on the Hill”.