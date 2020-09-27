Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 594 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 128,426 while the total number of deaths is 9,191.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
There were 18,065 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,192,625 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there are 408 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 54 from Saturday. There are 79 patients currently in intensive care.