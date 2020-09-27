Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Win Over RaidersHere's who shined and who slipped in the Patriots' win. There may be a few extra Ups this week.

Rex Burkhead's Three Touchdowns Lead Patriots In Blowout Win Over RaidersIt what may come to be known as The Rex Burkhead game, the Patriots shook off a slow offensive start to essentially blow out the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-13, on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Ron Roenicke Won't Return As Red Sox' Manager In 2021The Red Sox announced on Sunday that Ron Roenicke will not return as manager next season.

Cam Newton's Superman Persona Has Officially Made Room For Black PantherFor years, after finding the end zone, Cam Newton would pretend to tear open the front of his shirt to reveal an imaginary Superman logo to the world. Now, that celebratory persona has officially made room for the Black Panther.

Two Of Raiders' Top Weapons Expected To Play Versus PatriotsTwo of the Las Vegas Raiders’ top weapons missed practice time this week, but are expected to suit up against the Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.