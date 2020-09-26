WILMINGTON (CBS) – On the night her possible successor was introduced, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered one more time in Wilmington on Saturday.
A candlelight vigil for Justice Ginsburg on the Wilmington Town Common brought emotion and also deep concern from some about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
“To so many of us, this is kind of violating the legacy of RBG and everything she fought for. We’re faced with a very partisan pick who will be on the bench for decades, and will be deciding human rights cases and deciding reproductive rights,” said organizer Siobhan Reidy.
Reidy worries that Roe v. Wade might be overturned, now that Judge Barrett appears poised for the high court.
“She poses a direct threat to many. In many’s minds. She poses a direct threat to democracy, to equality and justice, and that’s a real fear for many of us.”
Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey says if Barrett is confirmed, he will push to increase the number of justices who sit on the Supreme Court.
“The Republicans are violating their own pledge not to have any justice confirmed during a presidential year, and they’re gonna push forward with Amy Coney Barrett. I will fight that with every ounce of political fiber which I have,” Markey said. “The attempt by the Republicans and by Donald Trump to steal this Supreme Court Seat. The consequences would be catastrophic for a woman’s right to choose, for labor laws, for environmental laws.”