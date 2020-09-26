Comments
UPTON (CBS) – Five teenagers were hurt in a rollover crash on Hartford Avenue in Upton overnight.
Upton Police tweeted Saturday morning that five people in the car were between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.
Three people were ejected in the single car crash.
Police said those three were taken to local hospitals with what they described as “non-life threatening injuries.” Two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Authorities did not say what caused the crash or who was driving at the time.
No other information is available at this point of the investigation.