The Celtics Showed Us A Lot In Game 5 Win Over HeatThe Celtics showed they weren't ready to go home on Friday night, and thanks to a dominant second half of Game 5, they'll get a shot to prove even more on Sunday night.

Freeman's 2-Run HR In 11th Lifts Braves Past Red Sox, 8-7The Red Sox are 0-4 against Atlanta this season, including a three-game sweep in Boston.

'He Grew Up Loving The Patriots': Canton Native Maurice Hurst Suits Up For Raiders At GilletteThe defensive tackle taking on the Patriots just miles from his childhood home.

Tatum, Celtics Blow Out Heat 121-108 To Force A Game 6 In Eastern Conference FinalsThe Celtics are very much alive in the Eastern Conference Finals after a convincing win over the Miami Heat in Friday night's Game 5.

Raiders-Patriots Preview: New-Look New England Looks To Slow Undefeated Las VegasThe New England Patriots, coming off a close loss, look to rebound against a surprisingly consistent Raiders team seemingly reborn in Las Vegas.