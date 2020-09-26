Comments
BLANDFORD (CBS) – A man was killed in a horrific incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike in western Massachusetts late Friday night.
A Lexus pulled over in the breakdown lane on the eastbound side of the Pike in Blandford around 10 p.m. and a passenger jumped out of the car and ran onto the highway, State Police said.
The man, later identified as 49-year-old Harry Young of Pittsfield, was hit by a Ford Explorer SUV and then a Kenworth tractor trailer truck. He died at the scene.
State Police said they’re still trying to figure out why Young left the car.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.