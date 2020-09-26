BOSTON, MA (CBS) – For the second consecutive day, hundreds marched through Boston’s streets demanding justice for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Saturday’s rallies come three days after Kentucky officials announced officers would not face charges directly for Taylor’s death back in March, but rather charges for shooting through a wall endangering the apartment next door to her.

“They murdered her and there’s no charge for it. Like, it doesn’t make sense,” said Christina Exilhomme of Boston.

Exilhomme was among those in the large crowd marching from Nubian Square in Roxbury calling for charges in the death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky woman was shot and killed by police in her home six months ago.

Another protester, Beza Galatis, expressed her frustration by the verdict.

“Definitely disappointed and surprised. I mean, considering all that’s happened recently, I feel like there’s been a lot of public outcry for justice and nothing was done.”

100+ demonstrators showed up outside of the #Boston Police precinct in Roxbury. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/bGc8hTWBuv — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) September 26, 2020

And while hundreds were marching through the streets of Dorchester, another group marched from the Parkman Bandstand to the Statehouse in Boston with a similar message.

“We’re all outraged because there is not justice. It continues to perpetuate the fact that we live in a racist system. And that it doesn’t protect black women, it doesn’t protect black people,” said Marlenne Vizcarra.

They hope that by saying her name and marching, that they inch closer to meaningful change.

“I do wish that we didn’t have to keep doing this,” said Exilhomme. “It’s happens time and time again, and we keep saying the same things, but nothing is being done to fix that.”