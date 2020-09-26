BOSTON (CBS) – For the second consecutive day, hundreds are marching through Boston’s streets demanding justice for the death of Breonna Taylor.
Saturday’s rallies come three days after Kentucky officials announced officers would not face charges directly for Taylor’s death back in March, but rather charges for shooting through a wall endangering the apartment next door to her.
The crowds on Saturday are planning to march from Nubian Square to the Parkman Bandstand.
The crowd plans to march from Nubian Square to the Parkman Bandstand demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. #WBZ #Boston pic.twitter.com/EQsMuKiDqT
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) September 26, 2020
On Friday, thousands gathered first in Nubian Square before marching to Boston Police Headquarters before later going to Peters Park and City Hall.