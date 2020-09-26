WATCH LIVE5 p.m: President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination Announcement
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Breonna Taylor

BOSTON (CBS) – For the second consecutive day, hundreds are marching through Boston’s streets demanding justice for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Saturday’s rallies come three days after Kentucky officials announced officers would not face charges directly for Taylor’s death back in March, but rather charges for shooting through a wall endangering the apartment next door to her.

The crowds on Saturday are planning to march from Nubian Square to the Parkman Bandstand.

On Friday, thousands gathered first in Nubian Square before marching to Boston Police Headquarters before later going to Peters Park and City Hall.

Comments

Leave a Reply