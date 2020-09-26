Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 515 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 new deaths in the state on Saturday.
The agency said the total number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts is now 127,832 while the total number of deaths is 9,178.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remained at 0.9% .
As of Saturday, there are 354 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 35 from Friday. There are 77 patients in intensive care.
There were 14,310 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,174,560 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.