BROCKTON (CBS) – A Dunkin’ shop that was heavily damaged when rioters clashed with Brockton Police back in June reopened with a new look Saturday.
On June 2, every window in the store on Montello Street was shattered and a fire was set by a small group of people who started rioting after a peaceful protest over the murder of George Floyd had just ended. The courthouse and other businesses were also hit by vandals.
Eric Eskander said his family has owned the Dunkin’ for 43 years. It reopened as a next generation location Saturday, completely renovated and updated.
“I feel like we’ve been closed for a long time and it was important for us to get this location reopened,” he told WBZ-TV.
Eskander said his family owns 58 stores but the Brockton location is special because it was their first.