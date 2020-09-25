BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown’s potential NFL future remains a very big question. But there’s apparently at least one team that wants to see what the veteran receiver can do.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a source close to Brown indicated that the Houston Texans “have shown the most interest” in signing the receiver.

Brown is currently serving an eight-game suspension for his alleged involvement in several off-field incidents. The NFL noted that the suspension could be extended if more information comes to light on Brown, particularly in the ongoing civil case with a woman who claims she was raped and assaulted by Brown.

“Houston’s at least poking around here,” Fowler said. “So it’s worth watching as the team sits at 0-2 without a No. 1 receiver.”

Fowler noted that Seattle was one of a number of teams to check in on Brown before ultimately losing interest.

Of course, head coach-turned-GM Bill O’Brien traded away DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, receiving running back David Johnson in return. The Texans also acquired Brandin Cooks via trade in an effort to help replace Hopkins’ production.

Cooks has seven receptions for 115 yards with no touchdowns this season. Will Fuller has eight receptions for 112 yards, while Randall Cobb has seven receptions for 82 yards. Deshaun Watson has just two touchdown passes through the Texans’ first two games, both losses against Kansas City and Baltimore.

Brown likely still possesses the all-world talent that made him one of the best receivers in the world for so long, but he’d no doubt be a risk for the Texans. Brown burned his way off the Steelers’ roster by not showing up the week of a must-win game, and he burned his way off the Raiders by confronting the GM and missing time due to frozen feet. His tenure in New England lasted less than two weeks before he was released amid the sexual assault lawsuit, and teams stayed away from him for the rest of the 2019 season as a result.

But as is always the case in the NFL, talent is alluring. And decision-making always gets altered when teams are desperate, which the 0-2 Texans certainly appear to be.