BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Gillette Stadium as they look to bounce back from their hard-fought loss in Seattle last weekend. The Raiders come in at 2-0 on the season with a potent offense averaging 34 points over their first two games.

But their defense is vulnerable, especially through the air, allowing 285 passing yards and 406 total yards per game over the first two weeks — both of which rank near the bottom of the NFL. They give up points, which is good news for a Patriots offense that is scoring points in many different ways.

After the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team unanimously picked against the Patriots last weekend (minus someone who tried to change their mind at the last minute), they’re singing a different tune in Week 3. Here’s how the sports team sees Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders clash at Gillette Stadium playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots should hand the Raiders their first loss of the season. Las Vegas is good, but not that good. And they’re coming off an even shorter week of preparation. Not only did they play on Monday night, but they had to trek across country to Foxboro.

Expect the Pats defense to play much better than they did in Seattle. The Patriots offense will even open up their playbook more as Cam Newton becomes more and more comfortable.

Patriots 32, Raiders 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I changed my mind last week. After initially taking the Seahawks I went with the Pats, believing they had been written off unfairly in this one. Came up a yard short.

In this battle with Jon Gruden’s Raiders, I think Las Vegas (2-0) will come to New England chock full of confidence and with Derek Carr playing at a high level. However, I think the Pats secondary will be ready for Carr. If they can stop the running game it should be a good day. Cam Newton and the offense looks better than anyone could have imagined.

Patriots 27, Raiders 17

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a pretty important game early in the season for New England. They need to hold that positive momentum they got from a loss in Seattle and turn that into a victory against the Raiders.

The Pats will have to stifle the Las Vegas running game with Josh Jacobs at the rock and slow down a solid tight end in Darren Waller.

This is a tough task but the Pats match up well against the Raiders. Expect the Patriots defense to turn Las Vegas into a one dimensional offensive team and the Pats offense will keep moving forward.

Strange enough, I think one of the tight ends will have a good game.

Patriots 31, Raiders 20

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Isn’t it weird how the Patriots lost, but all of New England (myself included) basically treated it as a quasi-win? Times sure have changed in Foxboro.

In any event, I do think the Patriots were able to progress quite a bit last week, and if it weren’t for some MVP-type of performance by Russell Wilson, they would have had the win. This time around, Derek Carr is certainly no Russell Wilson. And the Raiders’ defense exposed some holes on Monday night.

Should be a fun game but I think the Patriots will emerge with a 2-1 record and a whole lot of confidence.

Patriots 34, Raiders 27

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots didn’t beat the Seahawks last weekend, but their performance has certainly eased any worries about the new offense. Cam Newton proved that he can still throw the ball pretty well, with each of his top three receivers putting up solid numbers. Now the Pats will face off against a Raiders team that looks susceptible on defense.

Newton should once again run wild against the Las Vegas defense, though it would be nice to see Sony Michel get going. The Raiders can still put up points, and they will if the Patriots secondary has another off day. But David Carr is not Russell Wilson, so don’t expect Stephon Gilmore and company to get burned for another five-touchdown game.

Patriots 31, Raiders 21

