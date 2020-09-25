BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots and Raiders kick off on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, injuries are sure to be a major part of the story.

That’s because both teams have already ruled out some key players, while both teams also is entering Sunday with some important players feeling banged up.

For the Patriots, center David Andrews has been ruled out, as he recovers from thumb surgery. James White is also out for Sunday, as he has missed practice this week while dealing with his family tragedy.

Of significant note for the Patriots, left tackle Isaiah Wynn was added to the injury report on Friday with a calf issue. He’s listed as questionable. Considering the Patriots are already shorthanded on the line without Andrews, that’s something that has to be awfully concerning for the Patriots.

But the Raiders have plenty of concerns of their own. Tackle Trent Brown will not play Sunday, due to a calf injury of his own. Rookie receiver Henry Ruggs will also not play, due to knee and hamstring issues.

The Raiders’ two most important offensive weapons — running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller — are listed as questionable. Both players practiced on Friday for the first time all week. Jacobs was limited on Friday with a hip injury, and Waller was limited with a knee injury.

The final injury report of the week is below.

PATRIOTS

OUT

C David Andrews (hand)

RB James White (not injury related)

LB Josh Uche (foot)



DOUBTFUL

No players listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

RAIDERS

OUT

T Trent Brown (calf)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)

WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring)



DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

G Denzelle Good (thumb / illness)

RB Josh Jacobs (hip)

TE Darren Waller (knee)

T Sam Young (groin)

